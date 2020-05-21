Steve Kerr Names The 2 Best NBA Players He’s Ever Seen

ESPN’s The Last Dance concluded on Sunday night, and while the 10-part documentary on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls was successful in many ways, its biggest impact was likely made in the G.O.A.T debate.

Is Michael Jordan the NBA’s greatest player ever? Or is it LeBron James?

The Last Dance very much so re-ignited this debate. Jordan’s G.O.A.T status was cemented for some who watched the docu-series, while others maintain their loyalty to LeBron.

Few people are better suited to have this discussion than Steve Kerr. The Golden State Warriors head coach played with Jordan on the Bulls’ second three-peat team in the 1990s. He also coached against LeBron at the peak of his powers in the NBA Finals.

Kerr gave a respectable answer during the 2018 NBA Finals between Golden State and Cleveland.

“All I know is they’re the two best players I’ve ever witnessed,” Kerr said. “They’re very different, but however you want to rank them, they’re right there together.”

Steve Kerr talking about LeBron and MJ during the 2018 Finals: ultimate respect ✊ pic.twitter.com/ZgGTAdXzjZ — ESPN (@espn) May 21, 2020

Kerr did say in The Last Dance that the 1995-96 Bulls team that went 72-10 on way to an NBA championship was the greatest team he’s ever been a part of.

So, maybe you give the slight nod to Jordan for leading that squad. Of course, others will call the Cavs’ 2016 NBA Finals comeback the most-impressive in league history.

Kerr summed it up best, though: It’s Jordan and LeBron and then everyone else when it comes to the NBA’s greatest ever.