Steve Kerr Shoots Down ‘Dumb’ Michael Jordan Conspiracy

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr speaking to the media.CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 08: Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors speaks to the media after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 8, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 108-85 to win the 2018 NBA Finals. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

ESPN’s “The Last Dance” returns tonight with Episodes 7 and 8. One of the major topics that will be covered is Michael Jordan’s retirement following the 1992-93 season and subsequent comeback.

At the time, Jordan cited his father’s murder and a loss of his desire to play led to him stepping away. He went on to play baseball in 1994 before returning midway through the 1994-95 season.

A popular conspiracy theory has emerged over the last two-plus decades, saying that then-NBA commissioner David Stern made Jordan “retire” for a short period due to his gambling issues and associations with unsavory characters. However, Steve Kerr has tried to debunk that theory.

In a new feature with The Athletic, Kerr describes Jordan as “burned out” and needing to “recharge his batteries,” which led to his retirement. He called the belief that Stern influenced his decision “dumb.”

“Did David Stern tell him you can’t play?” Kerr said. “Like, yeah, that would be very smart – the greatest player ever & we’re going to punish him for gambling or whatever? What are we even talking about? That’s dumb.”

Kerr’s testimony here likely won’t sway those who believe in the conspiracy. It will be interesting to see what kind of details are convered in tonight’s episodes.

Episodes 7 and 8 of “The Last Dance” will start at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

