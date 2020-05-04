‘The Last Dance’ Director Has A Telling Comment On Episode 7

ESPN’s “The Last Dance” has captivated an entire audience of sports fans the last three weeks. Luckily, we get to enjoy four more episodes over the next two Sundays.

The sixth and most recent episode of the highly anticipated docu-series delved into Michael Jordan’s off-court life. It explored Jordan’s so-called “gambling addiction” to a certain degree. But the episode focused more intensely on the constant pressure of being No. 23.

Episode 7 will reportedly focus on what it was like to be Jordan’s teammate – and the pressure that came with it. This could end up showing another controversial side of the NBA legend.

Jason Hehir, director of “The Last Dance,” is “shocked” both Jordan and ESPN approved the content within the next episode due to its “language” and Jordan’s “behavior.”

“And there’s things in there[Episode 7], there’s language in there that I’m shocked ESPN let us keep in, and there’s behavior in there that I’m shocked Michael let us keep in,” Hehir admitted on The Dan Patrick Show on Monday, via NBC Sports.

ESPN’s teaser trailer for Episode 7 reveals Jordan’s infamous practice fight with Steve Kerr will be explored.

"I just haul off and hit him right in the f—ing eye. And Phil just throws me out of practice." Episodes 7 & 8 air next Sunday at 9 PM ET on ESPN 📺 #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/ONZAnjlcbc — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 4, 2020

It’s no secret Jordan’s one of the most competitive sports players of all-time. But Episode 7 will apparently reveal the true competitive nature of No. 23 – and the cons that came with it.

Episodes 7 and 8 of “The Last Dance” will air this Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.