Magic Johnson, Stephen A. Smith Appearing On ‘Last Dance’ Follow-Up Special

After a month of strong ratings and heated debates, ESPN’s The Last Dance is coming to an end this weekend.

The final two parts of the 10-part series are set to debut on Sunday night, but the story won’t end with the final episode. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson is among those who are set to appear on a Last Dance follow-up special.

Per the report, Stephen A. Smith will be interviewing the Lakers legend in a show called, After the Dance With Stephen A. Smith: A SportsCenter Special. But it won’t just be Magic Johnson on the ESPN special.

Other unnamed NBA greats will be featured too. Given the wide array of legends who have made cameos in The Last Dance, almost no one can be ruled out. The special is set to air this coming Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST.

ABC and ESPN are taking The Last Dance to overtime. https://t.co/5kTvNO1b1I — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 14, 2020

The landmark docu-series covering the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls and the central figures in Michael Jordan’s legendary NBA career has been a ratings juggernaut for ESPN. Over the past four weeks the show has been among the highest rated shows its had in months.

It hasn’t just been NBA legends like Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Phil Jackson that have made it great though. Cameos from the likes of Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, Carmen Electra and Jerry Seinfeld have made it one of the most memorable documentaries ever shown on ESPN.

The first eight parts have been fantastic. But the finale should bring the house down.

What do you think Magic Johnson will say about The Last Dance?

[The Hollywood Reporter]