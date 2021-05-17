Video: Saturday Night Live’s Michael Jordan Sketch Goes Viral

It’s been about a year since ESPN’s The Last Dance, the 10-part docuseries on Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls, captivated the sports world.

The Last Dance, directed by Jason Hehir, covered just about everything you could ever know about Jordan and those Bulls teams. However, it really focused in on Jordan’s insane competitiveness.

That competitiveness was highlighted by Jordan’s relationship with longtime security guard John Michael Wozniak. There was one especially viral clip from the docuseries in which Jordan and Wozniak play a quarters tossing game at the United Center.

This weekend, Jordan’s insane competitiveness was parodied by Saturday Night Live.

Guest host Keegan-Michael Key played Jordan, while Heidi Gardner took on the role of Wozniak. The hilarious sketch has since gone viral on social media.

It’s arguably one of the funniest Saturday Night Live clips in years, especially if you’re a sports fan.

Kenan Thompson, playing Charles Barkley, and Phil Jackson, played by Alex Moffat, also made an appearance in the sketch. So, too, did Dennis Rodman, played by Chris Redd.