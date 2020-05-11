Warriors Player Reacts To Steve Kerr Fighting Michael Jordan

Steve Kerr’s fighting prowess was on display in Episode 8 of The Last Dance on Sunday evening.

The Chicago Bulls guard discussed the time he and Michael Jordan traded blows during a 1996 practice. Things got a little heated, Kerr hit Jordan, who then punched him in the face.

“He hauls off and hits me in the chest, and I just haul off and hit him right in the f—–g eye,” Jordan said. “And Phil just throws me out of practice.”

Kerr played for the Bulls from 1993-98. Now, he’s the head coach of the Golden State Warriors. One of his current players reacted to his infamous fight on Twitter.

“Coach Kerr was not having it!!!!!!” Warriors forward Eric Paschall tweeted.

Jordan revealed that he gained more respect for Kerr following that practice incident. They would go on to win three NBA championships playing together.

ESPN’s The Last Dance is set to air its final two episodes this Sunday night.

Episodes 9 and 10 will air from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. E.T.