Why 1 Former Bulls Player Didn’t Appear In ‘The Last Dance’

The Last Dance concluded on Sunday evening. The final two episodes of the 10-part series on Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls aired on ESPN.

The documentary series was a massive success. TV ratings were through the roof throughout. Plenty of unseen footage was shown and several never-before-told stories were heard.

We were able to watch pretty much everyone involved with the dynasty give their opinions on what happened – well, not everyone.

One former Chicago Bulls player was noticeably absent, especially on Sunday night. Former Bulls big man Luc Longley was a big part of those final championship teams. Longley played for the Bulls from 1994-98.

But Longley did not show up in any Last Dance interviews.

The New York Post had the details:

Director Jason Hehir said Longley, who lives in Australia, wasn’t interviewed for budgetary reasons. Longley isn’t mentioned in the show, which focuses on the Bulls’ ’98 title while jumping back to Jordan’s rise in the NBA, until the eighth episode.

Longley scored more than 4,000 NBA points and grabbed more than 2,500 career rebounds. He was a key contributor on the 1997 and ’98 Bulls teams that beat Karl Malone and the Utah Jazz.

It’s unfortunate that we weren’t able to hear from Longley during The Last Dance. Perhaps we’ll get to hear his side of the dynasty soon.