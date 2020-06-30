Why Michael Jordan’s Ex-Wife Wasn’t In ‘The Last Dance’

If you watched ESPN’s The Last Dance, you probably noticed an obvious omission from the docu-series – Michael Jordan’s ex-wife.

The 10-part docu-series delved into both Jordan’s on- and off-court life. ESPN’s documentary on No. 23 didn’t reveal too much new information into the basketball side of things. But there were several fascinating tidbits regarding his personal life.

One aspect of the show that wasn’t explored, though, was Jordan’s first marriage. Jordan was married to Juanita Vanoy for 17 years. Their marriage began in 1989 and ended in 2006. Considering their marriage took place right in the thick of Jordan’s rise to fame and eventual legendary status, it was a bit surprising the show opted not to delve into the marriage aspect of Jordan’s life.

According to producer Mike Tollin, he and director Jason Hehir weren’t interested in exploring Jordan’s marriage. Instead, they prioritized topics such as Jordan’s gambling, his father’s death and certain conspiracy theories about Jordan’s retirement.

“We had a checklist: gambling, conspiracy theory about retirement, his father’s death, his lack of activism and his teammates,” Tollin told ESPN. “I think we touched on all categories. From the start, we asked ourselves, ‘Is this a workplace drama or is it a domestic one?’ We both believed it was a workplace story, and [director] Jason [Hehir] and I shared a general disinterest of the wives and children of the lead characters.”

It would’ve been interesting to hear from the perspective of No. 23’s ex-wife.

Perhaps other filmmakers will pick up the idea in coming years.

We’d certainly love to see how Jordan’s marriage played a role in his on- and off-court behavior.