Why The Jordan-Pippen Relationship Might Be ‘Fractured’ Now

While Michael Jordan made it clear during the ESPN docuseries The Last Dance that he attributes his success to Scottie Pippen, it appears their relationship might have suffered recently.

Speaking to The New Yorker, longtime Chicago Bulls writer Sam Smith suggested that the relationship between the two NBA legends suffered greatly from The Last Dance. Smith indicated that Pippen didn’t like how he was portrayed during the docuseries.

The Last Dance dedicated an entire episode to Pippen, but also showed off some of the negatives. One of the highlighted controversies was Pippen’s thumb surgery, and his extended recovery from it during the 1997-98 season.

But perhaps the biggest point of contention appears to be how The Last Dance made out nearly all of Jordan’s teammates to be “helpers” or “less than an equal.” As a result, Smith says that Pippen holds some resentment.

Via The New Yorker:

“I don’t think their relationship is good now,” Smith said. “I know Scottie was hurt by his portrayal. He was hurt, I believe, when Michael said he was selfish when he sat out. “I think he was maybe not upset, maybe hurt. Because I think he valued Michael. I think he was at Michael’s wedding when he got remarried. So they’ve always had an ambivalent relationship, that Scottie would like to be in Michael’s group, because, obviously, being around Michael, the spotlight shines brighter, but Scottie never saw himself as a sycophant. And Michael tends to treat the people around him as, maybe not servants, but helpers. “And Scotty would resent, at times, Michael’s treatment of him as less than an equal. I think he drifts back and forth in the relationship. And I think, with the documentary, his thing is probably to drift away a little bit. But I could see him coming back again.”

Late Bulls GM Jerry Krause was the undisputed villain of The Last Dance. But Pippen didn’t necessarily come out smelling like roses in some peoples’ eyes.

Nevertheless, few would argue that Pippen was made out to be anything other than someone Michael Jordan respected – perhaps more than any other player in NBA history.

It would be a shame if the greatest combo in NBA history truly has this much bad blood between them.