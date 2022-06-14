Zach LaVine Expected To Re-Sign: NBA World Reacts

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 29: Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls looks on during a NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on March 29, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Zach LaVine is expected to extend his stay in the city of Chicago, according to a new report.

LaVine will re-sign with the Bulls when the free agency negotiation period opens later this month, Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer wrote Tuesday. The high-scoring guard has been projected to draw interest from a number of teams, should he hit the open market.

LaVine is eligible for a five-year, $200 million contract, and it is the final year of that deal that needs to be ironed out, Fischer said.

"Whether that season is fully guaranteed, is a player option or nets other potential outcomes remains to be seen," he wrote.

Assuming a deal gets done, keeping LaVine is major news for the Bulls. LaVine is averaging 24.4 points per game over his five seasons in the Windy City.

Led by LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, the Bulls went 46-36 this season and finished sixth in the Eastern Conference. They were eliminated by the Milwaukee Bucks in five games in the first round of the playoffs.

The new NBA league year will open on July 1.