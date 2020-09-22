Zach LaVine Reacts To Chicago Bulls’ Hiring Of Billy Donovan

One of the Chicago Bulls’ biggest stars seems quite happy that his team has hired Billy Donovan as its new head coach.

The Bulls officially hired Donovan this afternoon, just a few weeks after he and the Oklahoma City Thunder agreed to part ways. Donovan was the head coach in OKC for five seasons.

Zach LaVine, who has been the Bulls’ leading scorer each of the last two seasons, feuded with Jim Boylen, the man Donovan replaced. Without question, LaVine is happy to see the franchise get a fresh start.

He immediately reacted to Donovan’s hire after the Bulls announced it on Twitter.

🙏🏽🙏🏽👊🏽👊🏽 — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) September 22, 2020

In case you weren’t certain how LaVine felt about Donovan, check out this clip of him finding out about the news in real time while playing video games.

“Wow. That’ll be good,” LaVine says in the video. “Billy Donovan was a good coach at OKC…Really good coach.”

LaVine reacts to Bulls hiring Billy Donovan while streaming COD on Facebook Gaming pic.twitter.com/9f8tOFBhxJ — Stephen Favetti (@stephenfavetti) September 22, 2020

The Bulls have not made the playoffs since 2017. Donovan never failed to make the playoffs in Oklahoma City, though he was blessed with a tremendous amount of talent on the roster most of the time he was there.

It is now up to the 55-year-old coach to maximize what he has in LaVine, Wendell Carter, Lauri Markannen, Koby White and others in order to get Chicago back to the postseason.