It was supposed to be a quiet day within the NBA ahead of Thursday’s 3 p.m. ET trade deadline. The Chicago Bulls had other plans, making major noise by acquiring All-Star forward Nikola Vucevic from the Orlando Magic.

Vucevic headlines the blockbuster trade. The Bulls are also acquiring Al-Farouq Aminu. Orlando, meanwhile, will receive Otto Porter, Wendell Carter Jr. and two first-round picks.

This is clearly an all-in move by Chicago’s front office. The Bulls have a rising star in Zach Lavine and would like to take advantage of his recent play. By pairing Lavine and Vucevic together, Chicago should be capable of making a later run at the postseason.

It’s unclear how Lavine feels about the trade, but he did share a cryptic emoji-only reaction following the news. Take a look.

😳 — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) March 25, 2021

Zach Lavine and Nikola Vucevic should be one of the most exciting offensive duos in the NBA.

Lavine is having his best-ever season, averaging 28.1 points per game to go along with 5 rebounds and 4.9 assists. Vucevic, meanwhile, is dropping 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest this season.

Vucevic’s price tag is at an all-time high this year, but it’s easy to understand why. It also makes sense as to why the Bulls were willing to part with so many assets.

Chicago is currently 19-24, good for 10th place in the Eastern Conference. With Vucevic now in the mix, the Bulls should find their way into the postseason and be a dangerous lower seed in the process.