Chris Webber Is Getting Praised For His Comments Tonight

Former NBA All-Star turned analyst Chris Webber is getting widely praised for his comments on Inside the NBA on Wednesday night.

Webber was supposed to be on the call of a first-round playoff game tonight, but all three postseason games have been postponed.

The Milwaukee Bucks opted to boycott Game 5 against the Orlando Magic in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake. The Rockets vs. Thunder and Lakers vs. Blazers games have since been called off, too.

Inside the NBA held an impromptu show in the wake of the games being called off. Kenny Smith walked off the set at the beginning of the show.

“I think the biggest thing now, as a black man and a former player, I think it’s best for me to support the players and not be here tonight,” he said. “We’ll figure out what happens after that. I just don’t feel equipped to be here.”

Webber was then brought to share his opinion on everything that’s happening. His words were incredibly powerful.

Chris Webber dropping bars pic.twitter.com/l1yYL699OY — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) August 26, 2020

Those are incredibly moving words from Webber during a very emotional time in this country.

It remains to be seen what’ll happen to the rest of the NBA’s postseason. Players are reportedly meeting tonight to discuss next steps.