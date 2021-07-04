5 Teams Reportedly Interested In Kevin Love Trade

Injuries limited Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love to just 25 games and numerous career-low averages this past season. But ahead of the 2021 offseason, there’s apparently a substantial trade market out there for him.

According to Sam Amico of Hoops Wire, as many as five teams, including title contenders, are considered potential suitors for a trade. Amico identified the Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers as teams that are interested.

Unfortunately, those five teams might find acquiring Love easier said than done. Per the report, no trade requests have been made and no requests are currently believed to be forthcoming.

“Per sources, potential Love suitors include the Pelicans, 76ers, Heat, Clippers and Trail Blazers. It is believed Love is hoping to move on from the Cavs, but no trade requests have been made and sources say there’s no reason to believe a request is forthcoming,” Amico wrote.

Over the past three seasons, injuries have limited Kevin Love to just 103 games. In two of those seasons, he still managed to play plenty of minutes and put up strong numbers when healthy.

Unfortunately, the 2020-21 season was arguably Love’s worst. He averaged 12.2 points and 7.4 rebounds per game – both among the lowest of his career.

Nevertheless, some analysts believe that a change of scenery would allow Love to resurrect his career and give some teams the big man to complete a solid starting lineup.

We’ll see in the weeks to come just how much teams believe in him.

Kevin Love is set to join Team USA for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo later this month. He’ll be chasing his second gold medal after winning gold at the 2012 Olympics in London.