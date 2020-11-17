Andre Drummond Reportedly Decides On His Contract Option

While a plethora of NBA players were on the move last night, Andre Drummond decided to stay put.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been informed that Drummond has picked up his $28.7 million player option for the 2020-21 season. This means he will not hit the open market this fall.

Drummond was traded from the Pistons to the Cavaliers back in February in exchange for John Henson, Brandon Knight and a 2023 second-round pick.

In eight games last season with the Cavaliers, Drummond averaged 17.5 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. He’s been a double-double machine for the majority of his career, leading the league in rebounds for three straight seasons.

Andre Drummond is bypassing free agency and picking up his $28.7 million player option for next season to stay with the Cavaliers, league sources said — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 17, 2020

Even though several teams would’ve been interested in Drummond if he declined his player option for this season, the odds of him making $28.7 million were pretty slim.

Drummond will need a strong 2020-21 season if he wants to earn a second big contract. He’s entering the final year of his five-year, $127 million contract.

Cleveland, meanwhile, should be excited about the prospect of having Drummond for an entire season. There’s a chance he’ll form a strong duo with Collin Sexton, who had a really impressive sophomore year with the franchise.

The next order of business for the Cavaliers might just be finding a trade partner for Kevin Love. The All-Star forward has made it clear that he’d liked to be moved this offseason.