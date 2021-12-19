The Spun

Breaking: 2 NBA Games Will Be Postponed On Sunday

A picture of three NBA basketballs.CHARLOTTE, NC - APRIL 28: A general view of a basketball with the signature of Adam Silver, commissioner of the NBA, in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2014 NBA Playoffs at Time Warner Cable Arena on April 28, 2014 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Tonight’s NBA matchups between the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets and Denver Nuggets will reportedly be postponed.

Both games are being postponed due to COVID-19 outbreaks. The Cavs had five players test positive today, leaving doubt about their ability to field a league-minimum eight players for tonight’s contest.

The Nets have also been hit hard by COVID, and lost last night to the Orlando Magic with a skeleton crew roster. In total, 10 Nets players have been added to the health and safety protocols.

The NBA has been hit hard by COVID recently, and has now postponed four games in the last week. The Chicago Bulls previously had recent matchups with Toronto and Detroit called off.

Unfortunately, with COVID numbers spiking around the country, we don’t think that tonight’s games will be the final ones the league will have to reschedule in the coming days and weeks.

