Tonight’s NBA matchups between the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets and Denver Nuggets will reportedly be postponed.

Both games are being postponed due to COVID-19 outbreaks. The Cavs had five players test positive today, leaving doubt about their ability to field a league-minimum eight players for tonight’s contest.

The Nets have also been hit hard by COVID, and lost last night to the Orlando Magic with a skeleton crew roster. In total, 10 Nets players have been added to the health and safety protocols.

Atlanta vs. Cleveland game today expected to be postponed, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) December 19, 2021

The Denver-Brooklyn game today has been postponed, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 19, 2021

The NBA has been hit hard by COVID recently, and has now postponed four games in the last week. The Chicago Bulls previously had recent matchups with Toronto and Detroit called off.

Unfortunately, with COVID numbers spiking around the country, we don’t think that tonight’s games will be the final ones the league will have to reschedule in the coming days and weeks.