This is already shaping up to be an injury-riddled season for Kevin Love, who re-aggravated a previous injury on Sunday against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Before the season opener for the Cleveland Cavaliers, it was announced that Love wouldn’t play due to a calf strain. He appeared in the next two games, but then re-injured his calf.

Moments ago, the Cavaliers announced that Love will be out for at least three to four weeks because of his latest injury.

“Love will undergo a series of treatment and rehabilitation and will be reassessed in approximately three to four weeks,” the Cavaliers said in a statement. “His status will be updated as appropriate.”

Love had a solid performance a few days ago against the Detroit Pistons, finishing with 15 points and nine rebounds. He had four points and three rebounds in just nine minutes against the 76ers before re-injuring his calf.

Now that Cleveland knows it will not have Love for an extended period of time, the rest of its frontcourt will need to step up in his absence.

Larry Nance Jr. and Cedi Osman should see the bulk of the minutes at power forward. Both players had strong performances against the Sixers on Sunday, as they combined for 27 points.

The Cavaliers will try to keep their perfect record intact when they take on the New York Knicks tonight.