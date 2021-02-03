Cavaliers Announce Promising Update On Kevin Love

The 2020-21 basketball season hasn’t been kind to Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love – but his luck seems to be turning the corner.

Love suffered a calf injury just a few games into the season. He’s missed over a month of the season as he attempts to recover from a right calf strain that he re-aggravated on December 27.

According to the latest reports, things are looking up for Love and his return to the court. NBA insider Marc Stein revealed the basketball star is finally getting back to basketball activities.

“The Cavaliers say Kevin Love has begun individual basketball activities as he continues to recover from a right calf strain Love reaggravated on Dec. 27,” Stein reported.

Thins are finally starting to go in the right direction for Love on the court. Off the court, he’s doing just fine as well.

On Sunday, Love took to Instagram to announce that he is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Kate Bock. The announcement came with a photo of him and Bock kissing – all while showing off a massive engagement ring.

“Souls tend to go back to who feels like home,” Love wrote. “My Fiancé. The Joy of My Life.”

Love played in just one full game to start the 2020-21 season before he suffered the calf injury. After missing most of the season thus far, he’s ready to get back on the floor.