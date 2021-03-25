The Spun

The Cavaliers Have Reportedly Traded JaVale McGee

JaVale McGee

With the NBA trade deadline set for this afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers are working the phones to see which players they can deal for future picks. Let’s just say it didn’t take them very long to strike a deal.

According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cavaliers are sending JaVale McGee to the Nuggets for Isaiah Hartenstein and two future protected second-round picks.

McGee has been very productive in a limited role for Cleveland this year, averaging 8.0 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. He should give Denver’s bench a much-needed spark for the final stretch of the regular season.

Wojnarowski provided an update on the trade compensation, saying that Cleveland will receive a 2027 unprotected second-round pick and 2023 protected second-round pick protected through No. 46.

Receiving a pair of second-round picks and a 22-year-old prospect in Hartenstein is a very solid return – especially since McGee is on an expiring contract.

McGee might not be only the center that Cleveland trades before the deadline this afternoon.

For the past month, there have been countless rumors regarding Andre Drummond. Perhaps today is the day where he finally gets traded to a contender.

The next few hours could be really hectic as contending teams try to find the missing piece to their championship puzzle.


