Cavs Announce Crushing Ricky Rubio Injury News

On Tuesday night, Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Ricky Rubio suffered what appeared to be a serious knee injury. He slipped as he driving in the lane and his knee buckled on him.

Unfortunately, the Cavaliers’ worst fears were confirmed by Rubio’s MRI results. The veteran guard has suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

This is a crushing blow for Rubio and the Cavaliers. Rubio was having a really strong season, averaging 13.1 points, 6.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Prior to going down with a knee injury, Rubio had 27 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Rubio’s absence will certainly affect the Cavaliers. Veteran forward Kevin Love explained just how painful it was to watch Rubio go down on Tuesday night.

“It’s really hard for me because I could see the pain he was in when he went down,” Love said, via Bleacher Report. “Him and I have such a history. I really care for him. I’m just praying that he’s going to be OK. We don’t know what the near future is going to hold for him. We’re just completely gutted. He was having such a great season.”

The Cavaliers will need the rest of their backcourt to step up now that Rubio is out for the year.