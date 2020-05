Cavs C Andre Drummond Leaves Incredible Tip At Restaurant

Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond blessed a waitress in Delray Beach, Florida with an incredibly generous tip over the weekend.

Kasandra Diaz, who works at Che!! Restaurant in Delray Beach, posted about Drummond’s good deed on Instagram. The veteran big man left a $1,000 tip on a bill worth $164.25.

“Today, started off as [a] slow day at work getting there for my double shift,” Diaz wrote. “The past week, overall, has been pretty slow of course due to COVID. Restaurants and staff have been struggling, as you can imagine. Little did I know that today I would get a tip no server would guess that they would ever receive when they open that check book.”

If you’re scoring at home, Drummond left more than a 600 percent tip on his bill.

“Unknowingly, I was seated and served a table with @andredrummondd,” Diaz continued. “I had no idea who he was, and hadn’t seen him here before but we @che.delray always welcome our new customers. When I was given the checkbook, I went to put in the tip & information to close the table and I couldn’t believe it. From a $160 check, the tip read $1,000. I was shaking and had tears of happiness after what he left me. I had no idea how to react, I didn’t want to draw attention but at the same time I couldn’t describe the the amount of appreciation I had/ have. It’s so amazing to see people displaying acts of kindness in these uncertain times. This is a story I will never forget, thank you again so much.”

Drummond acknowledged Diaz’s post with butterfly emojis. His trip to Che!! will be one the restaurant and Diaz in particular will not forget.

Way to go, Andre.