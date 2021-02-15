Cavs Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond has reportedly played his last game in Cleveland.

According to multiple reports, the Cavaliers are planning on trading the talented big man ahead of the deadline. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst are reporting that Drummond will not play for the Cavaliers again.

“The Cleveland Cavaliers are no longer planning to play center Andre Drummond as they work to trade the two-time All-Star prior to the NBA’s March 25th deadline, sources told ESPN,” Wojnarowski tweeted on Monday morning.

“Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman discussed the move with Drummond and his agent, Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports, and decided together that Drummond would remain with the team, but would no longer be active for games, sources said.”

Drummond, 27, is averaging 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game for the Cavaliers.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Toronto Raptors could be a destination for Drummond. The two teams are reportedly discussing a trade.

The Cavaliers had a promising start to the 2020-21 season, but have since dropped to 10-18 on the year. A Drummond trade would free up more playing time for young big man Jarrett Allen, as well.

Stay tuned for the latest on the NBA’s trade deadline.