Cavs Fans Aren’t Happy With All-Star Game Replacements

Despite putting together a career year thus far, Cleveland Cavaliers big man Jarrett Allen was not selected to the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

Not only that, but when All-Star replacements were named this afternoon, Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball got the call to replace Kevin Durant, leaving Allen once again feeling the snub.

This hasn’t sat well with Cavs fans, as well as a slew of NBA analysts who feel the 23-year-old center deserves a chance to play in the league’s annual midseason showcase. Making matters worse, this year’s All-Star Game will be played in Cleveland.

Jarrett Allen should be an All-Star. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 7, 2022

Jarrett Allen still an All Star in my eyes — KENNY BEECHAM (@KOT4Q) February 7, 2022

In 46 games this year, Allen has averaged 16.2 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per appearance. All three of those numbers are career-highs.

If there are more replacements named, perhaps Allen will be invited to participate. In the meantime, he just has to enjoy his team’s surprising 33-21 record and the role he has played in achieving it.

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game is set for Sunday, February 20.