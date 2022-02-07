The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Cavs Fans Aren’t Happy With All-Star Game Replacements

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen drives past a defender.HOUSTON, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 02: Jarrett Allen #31 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives around Christian Wood #35 of the Houston Rockets during the second half at Toyota Center on February 02, 2022 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Despite putting together a career year thus far, Cleveland Cavaliers big man Jarrett Allen was not selected to the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

Not only that, but when All-Star replacements were named this afternoon, Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball got the call to replace Kevin Durant, leaving Allen once again feeling the snub.

This hasn’t sat well with Cavs fans, as well as a slew of NBA analysts who feel the 23-year-old center deserves a chance to play in the league’s annual midseason showcase. Making matters worse, this year’s All-Star Game will be played in Cleveland.

In 46 games this year, Allen has averaged 16.2 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per appearance. All three of those numbers are career-highs.

If there are more replacements named, perhaps Allen will be invited to participate. In the meantime, he just has to enjoy his team’s surprising 33-21 record and the role he has played in achieving it.

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game is set for Sunday, February 20.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.