Cavs Guard Collin Sexton Responds To Unflattering Report

Third-year guard Collin Sexton is having his best-ever NBA season this year, but it may be coming at the expense of his teammates.

A new report has surfaced saying Sexton’s Cavaliers teammates are tired of his on-court play. The former Alabama guard has a knack for dominating the ball without involving his teammates.

“Various Cavs players still grow frustrated by the way Sexton dominates the ball, and opponents taunt them by saying during games, ‘you know he’s not going to pass you the ball,'” wrote Joe Vardon of the Athletic.

Regardless, it’s tough to look past how well Sexton is playing this season. The third-year guard is averaging 24.4 points per game this season to go along with 4.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds.

Sexton isn’t going to pay much attention to the recent report that says his teammates are tired of his play, though. He admitted as much after the Cavs’ Monday practice.

“Everybody got their opinion, everybody’s going to say what they have to say,” Sexton said on Monday, via Cavs Nation. “I take bits and pieces and things. I don’t take everything they say. They feel like I’m not doing good at something, I’m going to make sure I prove them wrong. I just go out there and prove them wrong. They say I can’t be a point guard. Now these next stretch of games I’m going to go out there and show them I can do both — run the team and score the ball as well, and be efficient with it. I pretty much just take the criticism and run with it, and just have them look crazy down the stretch.”

It’s been a rough few years for the Cavaliers, but Collin Sexton is one of the lone bright spots.

As long as he keeps playing at a high level, Cleveland’s coaching staff probably won’t mind if he dominates the ball.