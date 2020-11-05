The Spun

Cavs Release Statement On Murder Of LeBron’s Family Friend

LeBron James addressing the media.CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 08: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers speaks to the media after being defeated by the Golden State Warriors during Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 8, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 108-85 to win the 2018 NBA Finals. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Cavaliers have released a statement on the murder of Ericka Weems.

Ericka Weems is the sister of Brandon Weems, the Cavs’ director of scouting. The Weems’ are a longtime family friend of LeBron James, who grew up with them in Akron.

Cavs GM Koby Altman released a statement on Wednesday.

“The entire Cavaliers organization was terribly saddened to learn about the recent tragic death of Brandon Weems’ sister Ericka. Our hearts are heavy and filled with pain over this senseless act. We express our deepest condolences to Brandon, the entire Weems family, their loved ones, and the Akron community. We will be with Brandon throughout this extremely difficult time and will offer our assistance and resources to help find justice for Ericka,” the statement said.

LeBron James released his own statement on Twitter earlier on Wednesday.

“AKRON OHIO!! My brother’s sister was murdered this past weekend in her home!” the Los Angeles Lakers star tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

“My brother family need answers to why and by whom. My city I need y’all to go to work and find out who did this awful, shameful, disgusting thing to such a caring, loving angel!”

News 5 in Cleveland reported that Ericka Weems, was found dead with a gunshot wound to her head.

A devastated Akron family is demanding justice after a woman was murdered inside her home on Hardesty Boulevard on the west side of town.

Concerned family members found the body of Ericka Weems, 37, in a bedroom around 3 p.m. Monday.

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner, Weems died from a gunshot wound to the head, and the case was ruled a homicide.

Our thoughts are with the Weems family and friends.


