Former 1st-Round PG Reportedly ‘Very Available’ In Trade

After coming into the league three years ago, Collin Sexton hasn’t quite lived up to the lofty expectations that come with being the No. 8 overall pick in the draft. As a result, the Cleveland Cavaliers may be looking to deal the 22-year-old point guard this offseason.

According to Jason Lloyd of The Athletic, Sexton is “very available” to be traded at some point this summer. It’s possible that the young point guard could be packaged with veteran big man Kevin Love, who is expected to land on a contender, either through a trade or a contract buyout.

Sending away Sexton would likely be seen as a win-win for the Cavaliers and whatever other team is involved. The former No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 draft hasn’t quite proven to be a player worth a max extension, but will provide another franchise with a strong scoring threat.

The only question that remains will be whether or not Cleveland can find a trade partner, or if they’ll have to wait until sometime during the season.

Here’s more from Lloyd on the conversation swirling around Sexton:

Teams around the league are well aware of Sexton’s contract situation, which will hurt his value in trade talks. One source believed the Cavs should’ve traded Sexton last summer, knowing this was coming and didn’t believe the Cavs will get a pick in the top half of the draft for him because of the contract. The Cavs may not find a match and still bring Sexton back for next season, but it won’t be for a lack of trying.

Interestingly enough, Sexton is coming off of the best season of his career. He averaged 24.3 points, 4.4 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the floor and 37.1 percent from beyond the arc.

However, it seems like the Cavaliers, who went 22-50 during the 2020-21 season, don’t want to commit a significant chunk of change to Sexton in the future. Time will tell if the Cavs can find a trade partner or if they’ll need to keep the 22-year-old on the roster to start next year.