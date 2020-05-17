Jason Williams Makes His Pick For NBA’s Greatest Player Ever

Former NBA point guard Jason Williams has made his pick for the league’s greatest player of all-time.

ESPN’s The Last Dance has re-sparked the debate between Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Who’s the GOAT – Jordan or LeBron?

Most are probably going with Jordan, who won six NBA championships spread over two different three-peats. Some younger NBA fans go with LeBron, who might be the most-skilled player of all-time.

Williams, who played in the NBA from 1998-2011, has made his pick clear. He’s going with LeBron James.

“Ima start off by saying right off the bat that I got nothing but love and respect for everyone in this discussion! Anyone who knows me knows I always paid my respects to my OGs!!” he wrote on Instagram.

“But I get asked all the time who the GOAT is to me when it comes down to MJ, Kobe, and LeBron! Ima let y’all know right now that in my humble opinion… KING JAMES IS THE GOAT.”

Williams, who played for the Heat before LeBron arrived, further explained his choice.

“Bron got the perfect body/IQ/raw ability for the game of basketball and that’s just a fact! UNSTOPPABLE!! If you’re building a basketball player, you’re going to build Lebron‘s body/mind/skillset every time over anyone else who’s ever played the game!!!” he wrote.

Are you Team Jordan or Team LeBron?

ESPN’s The Last Dance will air its final two episodes this evening. Episode 9 will begin at 9 p.m. E.T.