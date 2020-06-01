The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

JR Smith Has Honest Message About His Fight With Vandal

J.R. Smith waits to come into an NBA game.BOSTON, MA - MAY 15: JR Smith #5 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts in the second half against the Boston Celtics during Game Two of the 2018 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 15, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Longtime NBA shooting guard J.R. Smith opened up to Pat McAfee about his fight with a vandal in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Smith was seen beating up a man who allegedly smashed his car windows during the George Floyd protests in California. The 34-year-old shooting guard said he chased down a white man who allegedly smashed his windows and “whooped his a–.”

TMZ Sports first published video of the fight. Smith also got in front of it and discussed what happened on social media.

Smith joined The Pat McAfee Show on Monday morning to discuss what happened. He opened up to the former NFL punter.

“Granted, if he would’ve seen me, and seen somebody outside the car or outside the house or whatever, do I think he would’ve broke it? Absolutely not,” Smith told McAfee.

Smith admitted that it was a “stupid” act on both sides.

“It was just a random act of stupidness, and I give him that. But, that a– whooping was a random act of stupidness on my behalf,” he said.

Smith said he’s all for the protests, but hopes the violence and looting can stop.

“We should be able to lock arms and stand in front of somebody’s store and say no this is not right. Being able to do stuff like this isn’t right.”

Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.