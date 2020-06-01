JR Smith Has Honest Message About His Fight With Vandal

Longtime NBA shooting guard J.R. Smith opened up to Pat McAfee about his fight with a vandal in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Smith was seen beating up a man who allegedly smashed his car windows during the George Floyd protests in California. The 34-year-old shooting guard said he chased down a white man who allegedly smashed his windows and “whooped his a–.”

TMZ Sports first published video of the fight. Smith also got in front of it and discussed what happened on social media.

Smith joined The Pat McAfee Show on Monday morning to discuss what happened. He opened up to the former NFL punter.

“Granted, if he would’ve seen me, and seen somebody outside the car or outside the house or whatever, do I think he would’ve broke it? Absolutely not,” Smith told McAfee.

Smith admitted that it was a “stupid” act on both sides.

“It was just a random act of stupidness, and I give him that. But, that a– whooping was a random act of stupidness on my behalf,” he said.

"I'm 34 years old I have 4 little girls at home.. Regardless of the fact whether it was right or wrong.. I don't want them to have the image of their dad being capable of doing that"@TheRealJRSmith on easing up on his blows to the man vandalizing his car #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/E05ITrjflv — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 1, 2020

Smith said he’s all for the protests, but hopes the violence and looting can stop.

“We should be able to lock arms and stand in front of somebody’s store and say no this is not right. Being able to do stuff like this isn’t right.”