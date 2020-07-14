Kate Bock Shares Reaction To Her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover

Supermodel Kate Bock is among the three women who landed the cover of the 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Bock, who’s dating Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, had an adorable reaction to the cover, which she shared on Instagram.

“PSA: DREAMS COME TRUE !!” Bock wrote on Instagram.

Bock shared a photo of herself proudly holding up the cover. She also included a video of herself dancing around with it.

Bock is one of three women featured on the main cover. Olivia Culpo and Jasmine Sanders are also on the main cover. Bock, Culpo and Sanders also received their own individual covers.

“IT’S LIVE !!!! This magazine, this trip to Bali, these cover girls…. I am speechless!!! I am literally beyond words … my insides are bursting!!! I am so thrilled and proud to be representing SPORTS ILLUSTRATED as a COVER GIRL !!!!” Bock wrote on Instagram.

“Not only are we giving you one cover showcasing these extraordinary and empowering women together, but we also have three additional covers, one of each model individually. This marks a first for the brand: three powerful women. Four incredible covers. One groundbreaking issue,” Sports Illustrated Swimsuit announced Monday.

The 2020 cover issue will be available online and on newsstands on July 21.