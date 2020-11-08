Kevin Love Had A 4-Word Message For Joe Biden Tonight

A lot of the sports world has taken to social media to react to the 2020 presidential election being called for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

LeBron James has been perhaps the most-outspoken athlete on social media during the election process. The Los Angeles Lakers star quickly took to Twitter once the election was called, congratulating Biden and Harris for their victory. LeBron also did some trolling of President Trump, as well.

One of LeBron’s former teammates kept things more simple.

Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star forward Kevin Love had a simple message for Joe Biden after the election was called. Love had just four words to say for the president elect.

“Please help us Heal,” he wrote.

46 🇺🇸 – Please help us Heal 🙏🏻 — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) November 7, 2020

Biden addressed the American people in an address from Delaware on Saturday night. He and Harris are expected to be inaugurated in Washington, D.C. in late January.

Once Biden is in office, we could see more professional sports teams visiting the White House. NBA teams did not visit President Trump during his four-year term, but it sounds like that could change with Biden.

Of course, that’s probably not something Love and the Cavs have to worry about right now.

(No offense, Cleveland.)