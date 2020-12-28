Kevin Love Getting Major Praise For Generous Charitable Act

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar Kevin Love has been making much bigger philanthropic efforts these past few years. But his latest charitable act is earning him praise from across the country.

On Monday, Chris Manning reported that Love covered all of the lost wages for the Quicken Loans Arena employees who swap out of the floor. Those employees lost some of their wages when games were canceled last season due to the pandemic outbreak.

It’s a remarkable gesture from the Cavaliers star, who has donated millions to charity over the past few years. Even fans from other teams couldn’t help but tip their hats to Love.

Per two sources, Kevin Love covered all of the lost wages for workers who swap out of the floor at Quicken Loans Arena when games were lost last season. — Chris Manning (@cwmwrites) December 28, 2020

“You Love to see it,” one Boston Celtics fan wrote.

“Man deserves to play for a contender,” wrote a Miami Heat fan.

You Love to see it — Noah Sayed (@Noah_Sayed529) December 28, 2020

Man deserves to play for a contender — Heat 3x🏆 (@DadeTeflonDon) December 28, 2020

“Dude is a great player and a stand up person…” a Houston Rockets fan wrote. “Do him a favor now, trade him to a team missing 1 piece. Kevin Love deserves that.”

Dude is a great player and a stand up person… Do him a favor now, trade him to a team missing 1 piece. Kevin Love deserves that. — Nathan Tanguma (@Nathan_Tanguma) December 28, 2020

Love established the Kevin Love Fund in 2018 with the long-term goal of assisting over one billion people over the next five years. Earlier this year, he donated $100,000 to support the staff at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

In April, Love delivered meals to the Cleveland Clinic’s Medical Intensive Care Unit and COVID-19 testing sites.

He’s also donated $1.5 million to his alma mater UCLA.

But while Love was getting praise, Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert is taking some heat for not paying the wages himself. Manning noted that Gilbert did, in fact, cover some lost wages, as did Cavaliers center Andre Drummond.

(Dan did cover wages as well, as did Andre Drummond for the record.) — Chris Manning (@cwmwrites) December 28, 2020

Times are tough for people in Cleveland and across the country. It’s always nice to see NBA players doing their part when ownership fails to pick up the slack.