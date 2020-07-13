Kevin Love Reacts To Girlfriend Kate Bock Landing SI Swimsuit Cover

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit revealed its 2020 cover photo on Monday morning.

Kevin Love’s girlfriend, Kate Bock, is among the three women featured on the primary cover. Bock also received her own solo cover.

“Kate is one of the best brand ambassadors and idea collaborators we’ve worked with,” said editor-in-chief MJ Day. “On top of her extensive work as an advocate for mental health and wellness, she has played a pivotal role as a creative and business savvy collaborator for SI Swimsuit.”

Bock and Love have been dating for multiple years. The happy couple showcases their healthy lifestyle on Instagram.

“Kate has been a health and wellness guru long before it was trendy. Born with a mind for branding, she has been a true asset to SI Swimsuit and its evolution toward building a franchise beyond just the magazine pages. We often refer to our models as family because we cherish, care and support them as if they were our own. We also encourage them to be a part of the brand’s business with a constant flow of ideas between us and them. It wouldn’t come as a shock to find Kate Bock in one of our boardrooms helping us brainstorm,” SI Swimsuit wrote.

Love reacted on his Instagram Story to his girlfriend landing the big cover.

“So happy for you @katebock,” Love wrote on Instagram. “Congratulations!!!!”

The 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover will be available online and on newsstands on July 21.