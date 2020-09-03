The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Kevin Love Reacts To Richard Jefferson-Scottie Pippen Drama

A closeup of Kevin Love.MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 19: Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 19, 2018 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Cavaliers 131-123. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Kevin Love is loving the latest Twitter feud between former teammate Richard Jefferson and NBA legend Scottie Pippen.

NBA fans were surprised by the heated back-and-forth between Jefferson and Pippen Thursday afternoon. The feud started with Jefferson’s comments about Giannis Antetokounmpo. Jefferson called Giannis “a Pippen,” and noted the Bucks’ star forward needs a “Jordan” to have success.

Pippen wasn’t a fan of what Jefferson had to say. The Bulls legend questioned Jefferson’s comments before ending his response with a personal attack on Jefferson.

“I’m not Giannis—I don’t have back-to-back league MVPs (he will in a matter of days)—and he’s not me,” Pippen wrote on Twitter. “The question is… who were you as a player?”

It’s safe to say Kevin Love loves what he’s seeing in the latest NBA feud. The Cavs forward had a hilarious response to the feud on Thursday afternoon, as seen below.

Jefferson appears to be entertained as well, despite being on the receiving end of some harsh criticism from Pippen.

We never thought we’d see the day when Pippen and Jefferson engaged in a heated feud, but here we are.

It’s easy to understand why Pippen was offended so easily by Jefferson’s comments. Jefferson was clearly implying Pippen was always the second option – which is true. But being the second option behind the greatest player in the history of the NBA is nothing to be ashamed of.

It looks like the Pippen-Jefferson feud is just getting started.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.