Kevin Love Reacts To Richard Jefferson-Scottie Pippen Drama

Kevin Love is loving the latest Twitter feud between former teammate Richard Jefferson and NBA legend Scottie Pippen.

NBA fans were surprised by the heated back-and-forth between Jefferson and Pippen Thursday afternoon. The feud started with Jefferson’s comments about Giannis Antetokounmpo. Jefferson called Giannis “a Pippen,” and noted the Bucks’ star forward needs a “Jordan” to have success.

Pippen wasn’t a fan of what Jefferson had to say. The Bulls legend questioned Jefferson’s comments before ending his response with a personal attack on Jefferson.

“I’m not Giannis—I don’t have back-to-back league MVPs (he will in a matter of days)—and he’s not me,” Pippen wrote on Twitter. “The question is… who were you as a player?”

I’m not Giannis—I don’t have back-to-back league MVPs (he will in a matter of days)—and he’s not me. The question is… who were you as a player? 😂 https://t.co/Ce6tGU98s3 — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) September 3, 2020

It’s safe to say Kevin Love loves what he’s seeing in the latest NBA feud. The Cavs forward had a hilarious response to the feud on Thursday afternoon, as seen below.

Today I’m only here for Richard Jefferson vs Scottie Pippen — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) September 3, 2020

Jefferson appears to be entertained as well, despite being on the receiving end of some harsh criticism from Pippen.

The 14 year old me is mind blown right now 🤯 https://t.co/iZUaO10kRf — Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) September 3, 2020

We never thought we’d see the day when Pippen and Jefferson engaged in a heated feud, but here we are.

It’s easy to understand why Pippen was offended so easily by Jefferson’s comments. Jefferson was clearly implying Pippen was always the second option – which is true. But being the second option behind the greatest player in the history of the NBA is nothing to be ashamed of.

It looks like the Pippen-Jefferson feud is just getting started.