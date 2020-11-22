Kevin Love Reacts To Tristan Thompson Leaving The Cavs

After nine seasons in Cleveland that included four trips to the NBA Finals and a title in 2016, Tristan Thompson has left the Cavaliers to join the Boston Celtics. And six-year teammate Kevin Love is sad to see him go.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Love sent a heartfelt message to his now-former teammate. He said he’s going to miss playing alongside Thompson and said that the Celtics “got a good one.”

“My brother — will miss going to battle every night,” Thompson wrote. “☘️ got a good one @realtristan13 😤😤😤”

Alongside LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, Thompson and Love made it to three straight NBA Finals, winning the title in 2016. Even after Irving departed in 2017, they still made the Finals together.

But things quickly went downhill after LeBron left following the 2018 NBA Finals loss.

Over the past two seasons, the Cavaliers have won a grand total of 38 games – firing two head coaches in the process. Thompson has been one of the few decent players during that span, averaging 11.5 points and 10.2 rebounds over the past two years.

It may be a while until the Cavaliers are ready to contend for the playoffs again, let alone the NBA Finals.

But Thompson will forever have a special part in Cavaliers lore for his contributions to their 2016 NBA title.

Who will step up for the Cavaliers now that Tristan Thompson is gone?