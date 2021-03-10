LeBron James Reacts To Death Of Longtime Cavs Announcer

LeBron James is among those mourning the death of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ longtime radio announcer.

On Wednesday, the NBA franchise announced the passing of legendary broadcaster Joe Tait, who died following a battle with kidney disease and liver cancer. He was 83 years old.

Tait served as the Cavs’ radio announcer for nearly 40 years. His time with the franchise started at its inception in 1970, and apart from a two-year dispute with ownership, lasted through the 2011 season.

“The Cleveland Cavaliers mourn the passing of one of our beloved founding fathers and the original, long-time voice of the franchise – Joe Tait,” the team said Wednesday night.

“From the team’s inception in 1970 through the next four decades, the Basketball Hall of Famer informed, entertained and inspired generations of Cavs fans – painting a picture of the game with an unmatched mix of passion, precision and humor.

“A dedicated husband and father – generous with his talent and spirit – Joe received every major sports broadcasting award there is over the course of his career in Northeast Ohio. And like some of the most legendary Cavaliers he chronicled, Joe joined them with his own banner hanging in the rafters of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

“A friend and mentor to many over the years, Joe Tait wasn’t just a member of the Cavaliers family; he was a part of the Cavs story like no one else and his voice and unique, candid perspective reverberates throughout the team’s history. He will be dearly missed.”

LeBron was a big part of the teams Tait covered in the 2000s. The current Los Angeles Lakers star paid his respects on Wednesday night.

“Rest In Paradise my friend!! You’ll be extremely missed here!” LeBron tweeted.

Rest in peace, Joe.