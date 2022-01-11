The Spun

Look: JR Smith’s Tweet About College Math Going Viral

Former NBA shooting guard J.R. Smith’s college experience has produced some hilarious moments thus far.

It looks like the North Carolina A&T freshman is having a rude awakening to college math. Smith, who turned in a 4.0 GPA in his first semester, tweeted a question this morning that we’re betting almost every person who has done high school and/or college math has asked at least once.

“Who the hell put these letters in math and why?” Smith asked.

Smith did not reveal which level of math he’s currently taking but we’re guessing it is some type of algebra. That’s where letters really started to get involved, although they also factor into geometry as well.

After a 16-year NBA career that ended with him winning a championship with the Lakers in 2020, Smith elected to head off to school. He originally skipped college to enter the NBA Draft back in 2004.

The New Jersey native and former NBA Sixth Man of the Year enrolled at North Carolina A&T and walked on to the golf team this fall.

