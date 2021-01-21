Kyrie Irving is making his return to the court on Wednesday night.

The Brooklyn Nets point guard was away from the team for multiple weeks due to “family” and “personal” issues. Irving now joins Kevin Durant and recently acquired James Harden on the Nets.

“We’re always concerned about all of our players and Kyrie is no different than anybody else, and when a guy reaches out for help, we need to be there,” Nets GM Sean Marks said on WFAN this week.

“He even owned that in the press conference that he’s dealing with some personal stuff here, and without a doubt all of us … from time to time … need to take a step back and recharge or refocus. All we can do is support Ky and make sure we’re doing everything we possibly can, and helping him. And he’s showing commitment to honestly helping themselves and getting back out there. And we’ll see that tonight which is going to be great.”

Irving’s return comes at a notable place, as the Nets are playing in Cleveland.

The Cavs had a special tribute video for Irving on Wednesday night. The former Cavs guard had a special message for the fan base, pointing to his ring finger.

Kyrie pointed to his ring finger after the Cavs' tribute video 💍 It's his first time playing in Cleveland since 2017 pic.twitter.com/vLJDjfRojb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 21, 2021

Irving was part of the Cavs team that beat the Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals.

The Nets will look to win a championship this year with Irving, Durant and Harden.