Look: LeBron's Tweet About Ex-Cavs Player Going Viral

LeBron James occasionally uses his Twitter account to shout out past and current NBA players and give them their "flowers."

This morning, the Akron native and two-time member of the Cavaliers wanted his timeline to know just how good former Cleveland point guard Mark Price was.

We're guessing LeBron was watching some vintage Price highlights on YouTube and became inspired.

"MAN Mark Price was so cold!" he tweeted.

If we're being honest, LeBron definitely has a point here. Price is one of the most underrated point guards of the 1980s and 90s.

A four-time All-Star, Price earned three of those appearances after tearing his ACL in 1990. He made first-team All-NBA in 1993, third-team All-NBA three times and won the Three-Point Shootout twice.

Don't believe us or King James about how good Price was? Watch the tape.

Price was probably ahead of his time in many regards when it came to how he played the point guard position.

He would have been fun to watch in the modern NBA.