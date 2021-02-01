Look: NBA Star Kevin Love Announces He’s Engaged

The 2020-21 NBA season has been a bit rough on Kevin Love, who’s been sidelined for weeks with a calf injury. But Love is making the most of his time off the court with the one he loves (no pun intended).

On Sunday, Love took to Instagram to announce that he is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Kate Bock. The announcement came with a photo of him and Bock kissing, with her engagement ring clearly visible.

“Souls tend to go back to who feels like home,” Love wrote. “My Fiancé. The Joy of My Life.”

Love and Bock have been dating for several years now. Bock is a popular model who has appeared on the Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover and Maxim among others.

Kevin Love is one of the NBA’s premier nice guys. His philanthropy work in the city of Cleveland and for his alma mater UCLA is second to very few in the NBA.

If anyone deserves a chance to enjoy his forced absence from the Cavaliers, it’s Love.

As for the Cavaliers, they’re hanging on with a 9-10 record. A pair of huge wins over the Brooklyn Nets earlier this month played a big role in that.

If and when Kevin Love comes back this season, he’ll be rejoining a Cavs team well within striking distance of the playoffs. Not a bad start to his 2021.