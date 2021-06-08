LeBron James has often achieved the improbable throughout his illustrious NBA career. Nothing is more memorable than him leading the Cleveland Cavaliers back from a 3-1 series deficit against the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals.

Believe it or not, today marks the five-year anniversary of when one of the greatest basketball memes of all-time was born. It shows James with sunglasses on, headphones in and a graphic showing the Warriors up 3-1.

Better yet, it includes the NBA fact: “No team in NBA Finals history has come back from trailing 3-1 [0-32].”

James and the Cavaliers, of course, won Games 5, 6 and 7 to storm back and win the NBA Finals. Some believe it’s the greatest basketball championship series of all-time. Take a look.

Five years ago today, LeBron gave us this iconic meme while down 3-1 to the Warriors in the NBA Finals 😎 pic.twitter.com/9jr4nEUcGu — ESPN (@espn) June 8, 2021

LeBron James was unbelievable throughout the final three games. He scored 41 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and dished out seven assists in Game 5. Added another 41 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds in Game 6. And then he dropped 27, 11 and 11 in Game 7 to complete the comeback.

James’ most memorable play came on the defensive side of the ball, though. Down the stretch of Game 7, Stephen Curry led a fast-break and skipped a bounce pass to Andre Iguodala. The veteran forward had a clear path to the rim, but James came storming into the frame and smacked Iguodala’s layup attempt against the backboard.

Moments later, Kyrie Irving hit a dazzling step-back three over Curry to seal the miraculous comeback and championship in front of the Warriors’ home crowd.

The Cavaliers’ 2016 title is without a doubt the most special and iconic moment of James’ career.