Luke Walton Has Reportedly Landed A New Coaching Job

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 31: Head coach Luke Walton of the Los Angeles Lakers motions to referees during the first half of a game against the Dallas Mavericks at Staples Center on October 31, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Former Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings head coach Luke Walton reportedly has a new NBA gig.

Walton will be joining the Cleveland Cavaliers as an assistant coach, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The 42-year-old finished his playing career in Cleveland in 2013.

"The Cleveland Cavaliers are hiring Luke Walton as an assistant coach, sources tell ESPN," Wojnarowski tweeted. "Walton joins JB Bickerstaff's coaching staff after spending five-plus years as head coach of the Lakers and Kings. Walton spent his final two seasons as a player with Cleveland a decade ago."

Walton was fired by the Kings with a 6-11 record 17 games into the 2021-22 season. In two-plus years in Sacramento, he went 68-93 as head coach.

Prior to that, Walton spent three seasons leading the Lakers, going 98-148 and missing the playoffs all three years.

The University of Arizona alum won two championships as a player with the Lakers in 2009 and 2010 and another as an assistant coach with the Golden State Warriors in 2015.