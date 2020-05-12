Former NBA Star Mo Williams Lands College Head Coaching Job

Most probably remember Mo Williams as one of LeBron James’ main sidekicks during his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Now, he’s the newest Division I men’s basketball head coach.

Williams played his college ball at Alabama, winning freshman of the year in 2002. The following year, he was a third team All-SEC player. The Utah Jazz took him in the second round of the 2003 NBA Draft.

Williams was an All-Star in 2009, mid-way through his 15-year career. He wound up playing for seven different franchises, including the Jazz and Cavaliers twice. In 2016, which wound up being his final year, he was back on the Cavaliers, and won an NBA title.

Williams was an assistant coach for Cal State Northridge from 2018-20. Now, he’s landed his first head coaching job, pretty late in the offseason. He’ll take over the Alabama State Hornets.

As a former star for the Crimson Tide, and a Mississippi native, Mo Williams has a strong background in the area. Being able to sell his experience with LeBron to recruits can’t hurt.

The Hornets fired longtime head coach Lewis Jackson. He led the program to the NCAA Tournament in 2009 and again in 2011. The team was just 8-24 last season, a fifth-straight losing campaign.

Under Mark Gottfried, and with Williams on staff, Cal State Northridge was 28–38 in two seasons. The team reached the CBI in 2019, and was tied for second in the Big West this past season. The Matadors would’ve had a chance to play their way into the NCAA Tournament, and were set to face Cal State Fullerton in the Big West quarterfinals on March 12, before March Madness was canceled.

