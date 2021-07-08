NBA Champion Matthew Dellavedova Signs With New League

Former NBA champion Matthew Dellavedova is headed out of the NBA and back to his native Australia after signing a new deal in the NBL on Thursday.

According to Olgun Uluc of ESPN, Dellavedova will join Melbourne United in his home state of Victoria. The 30-year-old guard last played in 13 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2020-21 NBA season, having much of the year interrupted with nagging injuries.

The decision to head back to Australia will end Dellavedova’s second stint with the Cavs after he returned from the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2018-19 campaign. The veteran guard took on a much smaller role this time around, giving room for Cleveland’s young backcourt to develop.

Dellavedova reached the pinnacle of his NBA career during his first run with the Cavaliers. After working his way through Summer League after going undrafted in 2013, the Australian native earned his respect around the organization. He went on to play a pivotal in Cleveland’s 2016 NBA Championship, led by LeBron James.

Matthew Dellavedova has agreed to a deal with Melbourne United, multiple sources told ESPN. — Olgun Uluc (@OlgunUluc) July 8, 2021

Immediately following the Cavaliers title in 2016, Dellavedova was signed and traded to the Bucks. He took on his biggest role the following season, averaging career-highs in points (7.6) and assists (4.7) per game.

It’s unclear if the move to the NBL will mean the end for Dellavedova’s playing days in the NBA. If so, he’ll end his time having played in 447 league games and averaging totals of 5.5 points and 3.7 assists per contest.

Dellavedova will join Melbourne United at just the right time. The franchise won the NBL title just a few weeks ago, knocking off the Perth Wildcats in three straight games.

The Australian native will also play for the Australian national team in this summer’s Tokyo Olympics.