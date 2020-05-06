The Spun

NBA Team Opening Its Facility For Players On Friday

A general view of the Cleveland Cavaliers arena.CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 09: A general view during pregame ceremonies for Game Three of the 2015 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on June 9, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Cavaliers will open up their practice facility for players to work out beginning Friday.

Cleveland will allow players to work out individually starting Friday, the team confirmed. This news comes after it was reported that the league will give teams in areas where social distancing measures have been relaxed the go-ahead to reopen their facilities.

Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff told the Associated Press that the league has recommended players and coaches keep a distance of 12 feet away from each other at all times. The NBA guidelines also say that only four players can be at a team’s facility at the same time. The Cavs will hold two-hour sessions broken down into three parts: on court, weight room and recovery/treatment.

Coaches will wear masks and gloves, according to Bickerstaff. The workouts, which will be held at the team’s facility in Independence, Ohio,  are voluntary.

While the Cavs are the first NBA team to do this, we’d expect some others to follow. It doesn’t mean much for the return of the season as of now, but it is a step in the right direction.

The NBA season was previously suspended on March 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

