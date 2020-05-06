NBA Team Opening Its Facility For Players On Friday

The Cleveland Cavaliers will open up their practice facility for players to work out beginning Friday.

Cleveland will allow players to work out individually starting Friday, the team confirmed. This news comes after it was reported that the league will give teams in areas where social distancing measures have been relaxed the go-ahead to reopen their facilities.

Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff told the Associated Press that the league has recommended players and coaches keep a distance of 12 feet away from each other at all times. The NBA guidelines also say that only four players can be at a team’s facility at the same time. The Cavs will hold two-hour sessions broken down into three parts: on court, weight room and recovery/treatment.

Coaches will wear masks and gloves, according to Bickerstaff. The workouts, which will be held at the team’s facility in Independence, Ohio, are voluntary.

Per NBA guidelines, only four players can be at team's facility at same time. #Cavs plans include two-hour sessions with 45 minutes on court, 45 in weight room and 30 minutes for recovery, icing, treatment. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) May 6, 2020

The Cavaliers, according to a team spokesman, will indeed make their practice facility open to players Friday for voluntary workouts … once the league makes it official and allows facilities to re-open in states (like Ohio) where shelter-in-place restrictions have been eased — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) May 6, 2020

While the Cavs are the first NBA team to do this, we’d expect some others to follow. It doesn’t mean much for the return of the season as of now, but it is a step in the right direction.

The NBA season was previously suspended on March 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.