NBA World Reacts To Kevin Love’s Bizarre Behavior

To put things mildly, Kevin Love seems beyond frustrated and fed up with playing basketball for the Cleveland Cavaliers at this point.

Injuries have wrecked the veteran forward’s season, and Cleveland is headed towards another playoff-less campaign. Things came to a head in last night’s 112-96 loss to the Toronto Raptors.

Late in the third quarter, Love essentially quit and literally handed the ball over to Toronto on an inbounds pass. Instead of throwing the ball to a teammate, he batted it aimlessly where it was picked up by the Raptors’ Stanley Johnson, who fed the ball to Malachi Flynn for a three-pointer.

The play has gone viral since last night and it’s a really bad look for Love, who is averaging 11.7 points per game, his lowest output since his rookie season, and a career-low 6.4 rebounds per appearance in 18 games this year.

What is Kevin Love doing 😅 pic.twitter.com/WpZP4UZJHL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 27, 2021

If “I hate it here” was a person🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/rA5wJ3jkoF — Brendan Haywood (@bwood_33) April 27, 2021

Anyone trying to defend Kevin Love this morning pic.twitter.com/gO4hBOoJcS — McNeil (@Reflog_18) April 27, 2021

In terms of all-time bad Cleveland sports contracts, I’ve moved Kevin Love’s extension ahead of Kenny Britt but behind Nick Swisher. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) April 27, 2021

It’s quite obvious Love wants and probably needs a chance of scenery. There had been talk of the Cavs moving him before the deadline this year.

Still, this is unacceptable. After the game, Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff did say Love apologized to his teammates and that the pair will continue to speak about his outburst.

“That’s something that Kevin and I will talk about and have talked about,” Bickerstaff said. “He had a lapse in judgment. He’s been great for us from a leadership standpoint this whole year, even through his difficulties and the injuries he’s been battling, so we’ll leave it at that.”