Andre Drummond is officially on the trading block, and it’s highly likely the Cavs‘ big man is moved rather quickly.

Cleveland lost its seventh straight game this past weekend, falling to 10-18 on the season in the process. As much as the Cavaliers would like to compete for a spot in the postseason, it’s clear this isn’t going to be the year.

Drummond didn’t play on Sunday versus the Clippers. The Cavs plan to keep him out of games moving forward in hopes to strike a trade with a contending team in need of a big man.

It looks like Drummond could be on the move as Cleveland aims to trade him ahead of the Mar. 25 deadline, per NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

“The Cleveland Cavaliers are no longer planning to play Andre Drummond as they work to trade the two-time All-Star center before the NBA’s March 25 deadline, sources told ESPN,” writes Wojnarowski, via ESPN.com “The Cavaliers are moving to make Jarrett Allen the franchise’s long-term starting center and believe it’s unfair to Drummond to limit his minutes as the organization transitions to Allen, sources said.”

As much as the Cavs would like to strike a deal quickly, there are no “serious” trade discussions going on at the moment. Of course, that could change in a hurry.

Cleveland is starting to gauge the market on Andre Drummond, but there are no serious, ongoing trade discussions with any team now, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 15, 2021

Toronto is one of the teams rumored to have interest in Drummond. The Raptors have taken a major step back this season, but Drummond might be able to give them the lift they need.

Fans have mentioned the Nets as a possible trade partner as well. But DeAndre Jordan’s recent improved play may convince Brooklyn to keep the current roster intact.

Drummond’s contract is the biggest obstacle to a potential trade.

The trade value of Andre Drummond has everything to do with his $28.7M contract and less about his play on the court. Cleveland would have to take back $23M in contracts which is a big obstacle right now. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 15, 2021

Cleveland has just over a month to find a trade partner. It may cost the organization more than it’s willing to give up, though.