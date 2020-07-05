Photos: Meet Kevin Love’s Supermodel Girlfriend, Kate Bock

The Cleveland Cavaliers were one of the worst teams in the NBA this past season, so they will not be heading to Orlando, Fla. to play in the “bubble.”

For Cavs forward Kevin Love, this means he gets more time at home. He’s been spending his quarantine with his girlfriend, Kate Bock.

Bock, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, has posted several adorable quarantine photos on Instagram. The happy couple has been holed up for the past three-plus months with their incredibly cute dog, Vestry.

Based on the couple’s Instagram feed, it’s been a lot of rest and relaxation during this quarantine. Of course, they’ve also been trying to stay fit, as that’s important to both of their respective careers.

Bock discussed her relationship with the NBA superstar in an interview with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit back in 2017.

“Luckily, it’s not very far,” said Bock, who has a home in New York. “Cleveland is only like an hour-long flight from New York. So I go back and forth between here and there and jobs, and then sometimes meet him on the road if it makes sense, so I see him pretty often even though we live in different cities and both travel for work. We make it work, so that’s kind of fun.”

The best part of their relationship, though, is undoubtedly the dog.

