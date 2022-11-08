Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of NBA Star Donovan Mitchell

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 02: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates after the Cleveland Cavaliers scored during the first quarter against the Boston Celtics at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on November 02, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) Jason Miller/Getty Images

Donovan Mitchell's first season with the Cleveland Cavaliers is off to a great start. The All-Star guard is currently averaging 31.2 points per game.

On Monday night, the Cavaliers suffered just their second loss of the season. After the game was over, Mitchell went out to eat with his girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook.

TMZ released a video of Mitchell and Westbrook in Los Angeles. They apparently ate at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood.

Mitchell and Westbrook became "Instagram official" in September. Since then, they've posted countless photos of each other on social media.

Westbrook is the CEO of Anna Santana Hair Company. She currently has over 125,00 followers on Instagram.

Earlier this week, Westbrook shared photos from her time spent with Mitchell in Los Angeles.

Westbrook shared photos of her view from Crypto.come Arena on Instagram. As you'd expect, she had pretty good seats.

The Cavaliers will face the Kings and Warriors before returning back to Cleveland. That gives Mitchell and Westbrook plenty of time to enjoy the West Coast.