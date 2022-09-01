Report: How Donovan Mitchell Reacted To Trade To Cavs

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 03: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz handles the ball during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on April 03, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

After a long few months of speculation, Donovan Mitchell was actually traded on Thursday afternoon.

The Utah Jazz shipped Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a blockbuster deal which included three players, three unprotected first-round picks and two first-round pick swaps going back to Utah.

With the Cavs, Mitchell will team up with Darius Garland to form a backcourt which should be among the most explosive in the league offensively. They'll work alongside young big men Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, who comprise a formidable defensive frontcourt.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, when Mitchell found out where he was headed and that Garland, Mobley, Allen and veteran Kevin Love were sticking around in Cleveland, he burst into celebration on the golf course.

After finishing 44-38 and making the play-in tournament in 2021-22, expectations will be significantly higher in Cleveland this coming season.

The franchise hasn't won a playoff series since LeBron James left four years ago, but that should be changing soon.