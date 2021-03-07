Report: Potential Trade Destination Emerges For Kevin Love

Injuries have limited Kevin Love to just two games for the Cleveland Cavaliers this year. But one team could be interested in getting him before the NBA trade deadline.

According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, the Dallas Mavericks believe that Love would be a good fit for them at power forward. The things he brings to the table, combined with some salaries they may want to dump, could lead to a trade.

“A source with knowledge of the Mavericks’ thinking suggested Kevin Love as a much better fit [than Andre Drummond] given the team’s 3-point woes and desire to surround MVP candidate Luka Doncic with shooters,” Fedor wrote. “Love would also help boost Dallas’ problematic defensive rebounding metrics. Still, the Mavericks have two appealing expiring contracts—Tim Hardaway Jr. ($18 million) and James Johnson ($16 million)—that would help facilitate a deal.”

But the biggest obstacle to a potential deal with any team, let alone the Mavs, might be Love’s contract. He’s due to make over $31 million in the 2021-22 season and another $28 million the next year.

Injuries have been the biggest issue for him by far though. Over the last three seasons Love has played in a grand total of 80 games.

Granted, in those 80 games he’s averaged 17.3 points and 10 rebounds. But for his contract, teams may want a little more out of him.

Fortunately, it looks like Love is finally on the mend. He returned to basketball activities last month and should be back on the floor soon.

Whether he returns as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Dallas Mavericks or another team entirely remains to be seen.